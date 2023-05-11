ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $928.57 million. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ESE opened at $97.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

