Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Eli Lilly and has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $11.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $435.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $413.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $283.00 and a 1 year high of $438.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.19.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $445,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

