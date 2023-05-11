Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$1.00 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$260.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.11.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$39.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.1430595 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GXE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

