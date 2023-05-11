CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $19.59 on Thursday. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95.

Insider Activity at CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Haines Montgomery purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,800 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $91,614.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBFV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

