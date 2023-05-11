InPlay Oil Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

IPO stock opened at C$2.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$5.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPO shares. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

