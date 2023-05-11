Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

PTVLF opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Pet Valu has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

