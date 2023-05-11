Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ELEEF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 14.8 %

ELEEF opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.