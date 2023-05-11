SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at TD Securities

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNCAF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC cut SNC-Lavalin Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM), Nuclear, Infrastructure Services, Resources, and Infrastructure EPC Projects, and Capital. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.