iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the April 15th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAE. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAE opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $18.03.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.