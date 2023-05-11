Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 1,097.5% from the April 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.5192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.