Short Interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Decreases By 57.7%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the April 15th total of 883,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 112,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 103.43%.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

