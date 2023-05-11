Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 748,100 shares, an increase of 236.1% from the April 15th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,402,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $49.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 29,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 555,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $7,461,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

