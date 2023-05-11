VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the April 15th total of 121,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VectivBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in VectivBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of VectivBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of VectivBio during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VectivBio during the 4th quarter valued at $11,481,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VectivBio Price Performance

VECT stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. VectivBio has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About VectivBio

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VectivBio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

