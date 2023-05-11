Short Interest in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Increases By 280.0%

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTAA opened at $10.48 on Thursday. UTA Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

Institutional Trading of UTA Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,709,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,955,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,411,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UTA Acquisition

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

