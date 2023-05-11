Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Short Interest Update

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the April 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th.

Shares of VACC stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $88.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.16. Vaccitech has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

In related news, CEO William Enright sold 15,000 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vaccitech by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,752 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vaccitech by 26.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

