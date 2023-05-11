Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Short Interest Update

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the April 15th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bilander Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TWCB opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. Bilander Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Bilander Acquisition by 13.4% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 97,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bilander Acquisition by 23.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Bilander Acquisition by 65.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 101,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bilander Acquisition

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

