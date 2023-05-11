Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 256,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Vector Acquisition Co. II Trading Up 0.2 %

Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.