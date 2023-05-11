Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Unico American Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UNAM opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Unico American has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.06.
Unico American Company Profile
