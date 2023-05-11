Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Unico American Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNAM opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Unico American has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.06.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded by Erwin Cheldin in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

