iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,800 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 924,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

TUR stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,356,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 179,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.