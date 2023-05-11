Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB) Decreases By 54.5%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Stock Up 2.8 %

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $36.11.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.