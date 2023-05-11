Head-To-Head Review: AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) & Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW)

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AlTi Global and Hywin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00 Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A

AlTi Global currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.60%. Given AlTi Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Hywin.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global N/A N/A $8.78 million N/A N/A Hywin $300.79 million N/A $36.53 million N/A N/A

This table compares AlTi Global and Hywin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hywin has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global.

Profitability

This table compares AlTi Global and Hywin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global N/A -36.47% 2.53% Hywin N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Hywin shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.6% of Hywin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AlTi Global has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hywin has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hywin beats AlTi Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlTi Global

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world. In addition, it also markets its battery products to the electric and hybrid-electric mass-transit markets. It also provides contract research services on select projects where it can utilize its resources to develop intellectual property and/or new products and technology. The Company is organized into two divisions: Power and Energy Group and all other division.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries. It also offers public market investment products, including money market funds, such as government bonds, central bank bills, term and certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; government, corporate, and convertible bonds, as well as other traded debt instruments; and equities and multi-strategy funds. In addition, the company provides individual whole life insurance, individual term life insurance, universal life insurance, individual health insurance, and annuity insurance products, as well as critical illness insurance comprising personal accident insurance products; discretionary and advisory mandates to ultra-high-net-worth clients; and overseas property investment services for residential properties, as well as client referrals to overseas and charge property developers. Further, it manages and distributes a range of private funds to professional investors; and offers information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services to asset management service and financial product providers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

