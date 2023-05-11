xSUSHI Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. xSUSHI has a market cap of $84.18 million and $10,638.60 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xSUSHI token can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00004471 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, xSUSHI has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

