Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Issues Earnings Results

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15, reports. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 98.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter.

Sylvamo Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.09. Sylvamo has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $57.38.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

In other Sylvamo news, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $119,507.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $119,507.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas A. Cleves bought 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $250,641.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,269.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,597,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 1,131.1% in the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,059,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,915,000 after purchasing an additional 973,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 1,015.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 772,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 703,281 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 1,165.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 424,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 390,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

