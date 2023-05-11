Contrasting Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) and Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DarioHealth and Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

DarioHealth presently has a consensus price target of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 241.22%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III.

This table compares DarioHealth and Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $27.66 million 3.46 -$62.19 million ($2.63) -1.41 Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DarioHealth.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -224.88% -64.99% -48.76% Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III N/A -3.67% 0.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

