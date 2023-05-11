Ark Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $48.94 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $48.94 million and $2.27 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000252 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003294 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003518 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003197 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002714 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,869,596 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

