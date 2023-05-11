Dent Reaches Market Cap of $83.23 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Dent has a market cap of $83.23 million and $4.97 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

