Metis (MTS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.34 Billion

Metis (MTS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Metis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metis has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $13,867.12 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001495 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.
About Metis
Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com.
Metis Token Trading
