Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $5.15 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $45.09 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $5.15 or 0.00018740 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00055830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00039545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,425,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,921,863 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

