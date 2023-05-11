PotCoin (POT) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $316,798.60 and $535.78 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.58 or 0.00293277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013039 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018617 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000848 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003607 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,284,313 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

