Bancor Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $66.26 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001541 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bancor Profile

Bancor is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,464,882 tokens. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 156,464,881.9140189 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.42346521 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 339 active market(s) with $3,950,047.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

