CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.34 million. CarGurus also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.22-$0.25 EPS.

CarGurus Price Performance

CarGurus stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. CarGurus has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $286.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded CarGurus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CarGurus by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CarGurus by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.