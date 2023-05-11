Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.96-$1.00 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:GO opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.01. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.44.

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $124,531.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $124,531.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,588 shares of company stock worth $3,597,460. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

