TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. TransDigm Group updated its FY23 guidance to $23.31-$24.19 EPS.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $810.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $743.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $684.69. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $816.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,237 shares of company stock worth $142,824,885. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

