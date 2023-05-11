Navcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $48,735.14 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $48,735.14 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00130235 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00060777 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00032688 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039787 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003607 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,098,136 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

