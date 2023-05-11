Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Posts Earnings Results

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 237.26%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:RCUS opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $36.13.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $146,734.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCUS. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

