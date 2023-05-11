Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Position Decreased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,135 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $124.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $137.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

