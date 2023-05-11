Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 28,360.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $38.11 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.60.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.