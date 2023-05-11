Fiera Capital Corp Sells 88 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $629.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $659.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $695.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

