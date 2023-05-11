Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 451,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 76,002 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 175,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BEPC opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -66.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

