Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,065 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 123,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 120,258 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,637.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 503,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,613,000 after acquiring an additional 474,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

