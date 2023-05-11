Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 6,137 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 209.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after acquiring an additional 860,628 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 104.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,664,000 after acquiring an additional 725,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,588,000 after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 459,807 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.