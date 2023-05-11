Capital Analysts LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,411,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,613,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,640,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 124,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 432.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 101,890 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $38.29 on Thursday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.