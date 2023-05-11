Fiera Capital Corp Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 154,808 shares valued at $12,371,232. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

