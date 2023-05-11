Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 1,100 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 7.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Black Knight by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Black Knight by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Black Knight by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after buying an additional 52,572 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKI opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $72.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

