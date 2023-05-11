Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,281 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,990,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,300,000 after acquiring an additional 401,503 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,453,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,484,000 after acquiring an additional 757,999 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,609,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,140,000 after acquiring an additional 106,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

