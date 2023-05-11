Capital Analysts LLC Sells 45 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $362.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.64 and a 200 day moving average of $284.33. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,744 shares of company stock worth $22,802,358 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

