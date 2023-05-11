Fiera Capital Corp Buys 4,916 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the third quarter worth $124,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the third quarter worth $148,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

PAI stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.78%.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

