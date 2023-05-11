The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,559,000 after acquiring an additional 77,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

