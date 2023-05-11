Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 3,141 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHD. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PHD opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

