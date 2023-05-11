Capital Analysts LLC Has $508,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,253,000.

IWO opened at $225.63 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $248.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

